Culture x Tech Next Forum in Taipei showcases intersection of art and technology

Culture x Tech Next Forum opened today at Huashan 1914 Creative Park

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/25 15:59
Industry leaders at the opening of Culture x Tech Next (Photo credit: Ministry of Culture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ministry of Culture is hosting a culture and technology forum—Culture x Tech Next—at Huashan 1914 Creative Park on Oct. 25 and 26.

The ministry says the event is to bring cultural industries and the application of technology together and showcase their cooperative achievements to the international community. The ministry hopes domestic industries can be inspired to imagine a new cultural economy.

Top foreign industry experts have been invited to the event including American arts festival South by Southwest chief director Peter Lewis, and chief director of creative group teamLab’s Asia-Pacific division, Takuya Takei.

At a press conference today (Oct. 24), Ministry of Culture Deputy Minister Ting Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁) said this was the second Culture x Tech Next forum and had been organized to assist industry leaders in establishing a new industrial ecosystem. The minister also expressed that Taiwan is brimming with achievements in the arts—literature, film, television and animation. She further added that the ministry’s role is to help build bridges towards cooperation.

The press conference showcased a number of projects marrying culture and technology through music, film, traditional art and antique exhibitions. One stand-out example was an interactive VR experience of Song Dynasty painting Up the River During Qing Ming (清院本清明上河圖).


Screenshot of Up the River During Qing Ming VR experience (Photo credit: HTC)

VR technology has eliminated time and space constrictions and viewers are invited to experience the bustling market and grand terrace within the scene up close. When one could previously only see the people within the painting at a distance, now viewers are invited to meet them personally and play traditional games in the market.

The exhibition also showcases how VR technology plays a part in the digital collection of traditional art. Through state-of-the-art scanning techniques, VR technology has been able to preserve the elaborate costumes and scenery and dynamic movements in Yang Li-hua’s spectacular Hokkien opera performances. People can now experience the charm of traditional opera virtually.

Helping construct a new industry ecosystem is a core part of what Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture aims to achieve over coming years, Minister Ting said, and Culture x Tech Next provides a platform for industry leaders to develop a new creative cultural economy.
Huashan 1914 Creative Park

