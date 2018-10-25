TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taoyuan City Labor Bureau is going to hold "2018 VIPT Migrant Worker Sport Festival" at Chung Yuan University on Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

There are six sports in which to compete, including football, volleyball, and badminton. Furthermore, 96 teams are expected to be participating in the event, including participants from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. An estimated 500 or more participants will attend.

According to the statistics, there are about 110,000 foreign migrant workers in Taoyuan City. Migrant workers in Taiwan often engage in sports during their leisure time.

2018 VIPT Migrant Worker Sport Festival will be divided into two sessions. The first event will begin at 10 AM at Chung Yuan University Gymnasium this Sunday. There will be an orchestra and cheerleading team from Chung Yuan University performing for the opening event.

The top six teams in each of the competitions will get trophies and medals, and a percentage of the total prize money of NT$36,000 (US$ 1,161).