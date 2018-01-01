TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The full 43-minute transcript of call by driver of the ill-fated Puyuma Express before its deadly derailment in Taiwan's Yilan County has been posted online by UDN.

On Sunday afternoon, the Puyuma express train No. 6432 , was headed south from Yilan bound for southeastern city of Taitung (台東), when it entered a curved area of track at Xinma Station, which has a radius of 300 meters and a maximum speed limit of 75 kilometers per hour (kph). However, for reasons that are still being investigated, including the disabling of Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, at 4:48 p.m. the train was clocked at 140 kph, two minutes later, it leaped off the tracks, killing 18 and injuring 210.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) claimed that after checking the record of communications by the driver, 48-year-old Yu Chen-chung (尤振仲), it claimed that he had failed follow protocol by not alerting the inspector that he had disabled ATP. However, the record clearly shows that Yu in fact did inform the inspector that he had disabled ATP.

Because Oct. 21 was on a weekend, manpower was insufficient, so Yu, who is normally a supervisor in charge of scheduling in the office, went on duty to drive over the weekend, only to encounter mechanical problems.

The record also shows that while driving between Gongliao and Fulong, the Yu reported an abnormality with the train's power supply, intermittent power disruptions, and the throttle dropping to zero because of a faulty air compressor. He called on the inspector to send technicians to reset the compressor and discussed with the inspector on how to eliminate the problem.

The train then loses power again. After the inspector boarded the train and fixed it, the train then crossed Yilan, Luodong, and Dongshan, but the train continued train continued to experience intermittent power problems.

The driver and inspector continued to communicate on how to fix the problem up to the very last second before the derailment took place at Xinma Station.

The call made by the driver lasted 43 minutes until the train derailed. The call ends with the inspector asking, "Did you hear me?" Hello..."but there was no response.

Did the continuous distractions of the 43-minute call during the journey interfere with the driver's concentration, resulting in inadequate deceleration when the train reached the curve? Or was the crash caused by mechanical problems? The investigation is still ongoing.

The following is an English translation of the full transcript of the 43-minute call based on the Chinese version posted by UDN:

(Location: Gongliao-Fulong)



16:05:59 Driver: There is a problem with the 6432 locomotive. Sometimes the power will disappear automatically. Please report to the dispatcher.

16:06:13 Driver: There is a problem with the 6432 locomotive. Sometimes the power will disappear automatically.

16:06:23 Driver: Sometimes good, sometimes bad

16:06:33 Driver: 2008

16:07:55

(Location: Fulong - Dali)

(Car condition: 1, 8 main air compressor stops running)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: 6432 What is your car?

Driver: 6432 locomotive power is sometimes good, sometimes bad.

Dispatcher: What do you mean? When is it good or bad?

Driver: Sometimes the power will be cut off automatically.

Dispatcher: Will power automatically cut off? Is there any fault indicator?

Driver: Fault indicator light, 1 car and 8 car air compressor skips.

Dispatcher: The air compressor is tripped, and the 1 to 8 vehicle air compressor skips.

Driver: Yes, that should not affect it.

Dispatcher: The air compressor is your air conditioner, it is your air-conditioning. right?

Driver: Yes. But my power is sometimes cut off and everything is gone.

Dispatcher: I see, you have no problem operating it now.

Driver: No problem, when it gets to Hualien, can it be inspected?

Dispatcher: Do you have a stop in Yilan?

Driver: Or an inspector.

Dispatcher: Do you have a stop in Yilan?

Driver: I have a stop in Yilan.

Dispatcher: Ok, there is a stop in Yilan stopped. I would like to have it checked in Yilan.

Driver: Good, received, thank you.

Dispatcher: Ok, thank you.

16:13:48

(Location: Dali - Daxi)

(Car condition: MR is too low, resulting in MRPS and PBPS not closed, power suppression)

Inspector: Hello. Hey.

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Inspector: Hello, Master, what is the problem with your car?

Driver: That, the throttle will return to zero, and then stop the opportunity to function.

Inspector: Do you say that the throttle will return to zero? What will return to zero? Hello, sorry, I didn't understand what you said.

Driver: There is a problem with the 6432 locomotive.

Inspector: Locomotive, hey, what do you say will be zero?

Driver: The throttle, the throttle will be cut off automatically. Power.

Inspector: Power, then what if the Car 7's motor is isolated?

Driver: Isolation of the car's motor?

Inspector: Yes, just put that one, you mean a certain car, which motor are you talking about? Is there a problem with the motor of Car 7?

Driver: There is no problem with Car 7, it is an air compressor.

Inspector: Hello, so say, you can't move the car now, right? Hello ~ the reception signal is bad.

Driver: It’s all about stopping the idle function.

Inspector: Staying idle, well, then you are isolated, can it run?

Driver: There is no way at the moment, I can't pull the throttle.

Inspector: Can't pull it up, ok, well, I will call you back.

16:16:19

(Location: Daxi)

(Vehicle condition: MR resumes and asks the machine to re-bounce, suspected that the driver restarts without opening ATP)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Inspector: Hello~ Master, how are you dealing with the situation now?

Driver: I am staying on the driver's side of the driver. There is still no way to loosen it.

Inspector: Then, do you drive halfway through this way, or do you get up after stopping?

Driver: When you pass the neutral zone, there is no speed in pulling the door.

Inspector: After the neutral interval is it, doubt? Will you be VCB not closed? Correct

Driver: VCB is closed.

Inspector: After the neutral interval, is your car condition still right?

Driver: Or do I give him another bow again?

Inspector: It doesn't matter, well, you can re-bow again. If it doesn't work, there is a phone call from Du inspector, which is faster.

Driver: 0928?

Inspector: Yes, the one at 0928xxxxxx, well, you should deal with it first, I will not quarrel you first.

Driver: Good.

Inspector: Ok, you deal with it first, you deal with it first.

16:19:51

(Location: Daxi - Guishan)

(Car condition: MR has returned to 6.0bar or more, at this time MRPS is not operating, power suppression)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: Are you moving?

Driver: There is moving, but he is now taxiing, no power. Speed ​​49, but it is sliding.

Dispatcher: No power?

Driver: No motivation.

Dispatcher: Wow~ There is no motivation, then you at least sneak into the Kameyama Station. See if you can. Sneak into the Kameyama Station.

Driver: Sneak into the Kameyama Station.

Dispatcher: You are following 6234.

Driver: Good.

16:20:21

(Location: Daxi - Guishan)

(Car condition: At this time MR is too low MRPS cut-off power suppression.)

Dispatcher: You ~ you ~ don't, you can slip into the station.

Driver: Good.

Dispatcher: If there is no motivation.

16:20:33

(Location: Daxi - Guishan)

(Car condition: MR returns to 6.0bar or more.)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: How is your car now?

Driver: Sometimes there is no power when it is power.

Dispatcher: Sometimes there is no, then when you pull...

Driver: You are pulling the door, sometimes not, sometimes.

Dispatcher: What about you now? How about returning now and pulling again?

Driver: Now there is.

Dispatcher: Yes, there is a quick addition

Driver: OK, good.

16:22:17

(Location: Daxi - Guishan)

(Car condition: At this time, MR is too low, causing MRPS and PBPS cut-off power suppression.)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: Hello, just the inspector has asked you to lift the bow right.

(Car condition: MR has resumed MRPS and PBPS action, established power, and then MR decreased MRPS cut-off power suppression.)

Driver: Just have a bow and restart, right.

Dispatcher: Good, then you can now be thick? I tell you thick...

Driver: Hey, it still doesn't work.

(Car condition: The tilting system confirms the entry to the standby tilt state and the main air pump is forcibly stopped.)

Dispatcher: Still not?

Driver: There is no motivation now.

Dispatcher: This is the case.

(Car condition: MR is too low to cut MRPS and PBPS, power suppression.)

Driver: Wait a minute to see if you can slip into the city.

Dispatcher: Ok, you pull it again, then go back and reset it again.

Driver: Sometimes there is no.

Dispatcher: Is it sometimes not? What is displayed when there is no time?

Driver: It is tilted, right.

Dispatcher: What?

Driver: 2008 and 2007.

Dispatcher: I mean what you show? Show what is wrong.

Driver: Well, the fault that is currently displayed, he is abnormal in the tilting device workshop communication.

Dispatcher: How is the tilt?

Driver: The communication is abnormal, and the air compressor is forcibly stopped.

Dispatcher: Air compressor? Well, then I understand that you have just had a bow and then a bow, right?

Driver: Yes, just bow and bow once.

Dispatcher: This is thick, is there parking in your head city?

Driver: 呃~The lights of the parking machine are now on again.

Dispatcher: The lights that stayed on the plane are also on?

Driver: Yes.

Dispatcher: Then can you still move the car now?

Driver: It is now taxiing. Just don't move any more.

Dispatcher: This way, then you reset it and see if you can reset it, OK, OK.

16:22:17

(Location: Daxi - Guishan)

Driver: Good~ Good~.

16:25:15

(Location: Guishan - Head City)

Driver: Head City, 6432 call.

16:25:28

Driver: Head City, 6432 call

16:25:28

Driver: 6432 calls the city.

16:25:33

(Car condition: The train is located near the head city.)

Driver: Ah, I would like to ask the dispatcher to report to the 6432 request for parking in the first city.

16:26:54

(Location: Guishan - Head City)

(Car condition: MR gradually rises to make MRPS close to establish power.)

Inspector: Hello, 6432?

Driver: Hello, 6432

Inspector: Hey.

Driver: Hey, hello.

Inspector: Ah, what is your car now? Is there a problem? I check the stock.

Driver: Just the throttle speed is sometimes pulled up, sometimes not, sometimes not.

Inspector: Ah, is the light on your parking machine bright?

Inspector: Sometimes there will be time when there will be no defects?

Driver: Sometimes it becomes zero, and sometimes it will take a chance to stay automatically.

Inspector: Then you, do you know which car stays down? Is TCMS displayed?

Driver: All work, then the car will stop.

Inspector: Is your car still open?

Driver: Now there is motivation. Now the car is driving, right.

Inspector: Ah, is there any way to confirm which car has a problem with the stoppage?

Driver: He will light up every time he stops at the car.

Inspector: Every car stays, hehe...

The driver: Staying on the plane is all bright, right. That

Inspector: Every car will stop when it stops.

Driver: All are bright, I will call the train conductor to loose him.

Inspector: Then every car goes loose.

Driver: Yes, the throttle is sometimes pulled, sometimes it is not pulled.

Inspector: How could it be like this, impossible, then you have seen the green car side lights will be bright, you see him, if it works, the side lights of each car will be bright.

Driver: Yes, the DDU is on, and the DDU stays on.

Inspector: What?

Driver: Call the train conductor to see.

Inspector: You see DDU is not allowed, DDU just look at the display, you have to look at the side of the car.

Driver: When it lights up, the car stops.

Inspector: Hey, you have to see which car, all of your TCMS jumped up?

Driver: Which car is right?

Inspector: Shouldn't it be?

Driver: Because I am a throttle now, his speed will be zero and he will not be able to pull it up.

(Car condition: MR rebounds, but then MRPS cuts power suppression after falling.)

Inspector: How could this be? You will continue to run. If he is bright, you will call the train conductor. You should first probe and first probe to the outside of the window to see which green light is on. Otherwise, you can't grasp it. Otherwise, how can you catch it? What?

(Note: The tilt system enters the backup tilt, the reason is unknown.)

Driver: Just light up, it's all bright.

Inspector: Can the light that does not pull up and stay on the plane light up? That light, the bridge stayed on the bridge.

(Note: MR is too low, power is suppressed.)

Driver: The captain is also watching here, as well as the Yilan Works Section.

Inspector: Come again, you will look at the probe to see which car, you have to decide which car, otherwise it is difficult to catch.

Driver: Look at which car is right?

Inspector: Ok, if you have any questions, please report back to me. Where is your next stop?

Driver: Good...

Driver: Yilan

Inspector: Yilan, you can open it first, you open it first, then are you late?

Inspector: Is there any delay today? Hello~ Are you late now?

Driver: Yes, there is a delay, my power is gone now, and now the throttle has no speed.

Inspector: Hurry up and see, are you looking at the green light on the side of the car now?

Driver: The green light on the side of the car, then I asked the train conductor to help me see if the lights on the side of the car are bright.

Inspector: The probe will know.

Driver: How do I probe, my probe will wake up when I wake up.

Inspector: Ok, let the train conductor look at it. Are you still walking now? Is the car still going?

Driver: The side light of the car, isn't it, next to the side of the car, don't fall, is it bright?

Inspector: Just pay attention to the window.

Driver: I can't see... Don't look at it, it's too dangerous.

Inspector: Is there still motivation? Is there motivation?

Driver: Nothing, now every car's side lights are not bright, it's normal.

Inspector: That's not a question of staying down.

Driver: It should not be a problem of staying down, it should be the throttle. Because the throttle is sometimes pulled, sometimes it is not pulled, so sometimes it is pulled halfway and the speed itself becomes zero.

Inspector: Then... are you the same for all trains? Then you look at the motor and the motor is isolated.

Driver: Yes, I am now turning into a backup on the driver's side.

Inspector: The power supply is blocked, that is the problem of the wind pump, the power supply is blocked, which car do you know?

Driver: This is the driver.

Inspector: Which car should he have? Which car does you have in the bottom row?

Driver: 8 cars

Inspector: 8 cars, then you press 8 cars, hand pressure for 5 seconds to see if it will recover.

Inspector: Press the position of the car to see if he will recover, otherwise the power supply can be used.

Driver: Still as yellow.

Inspector: Is the throttle ready now?

Driver: Sometimes there are, sometimes not, now.

Driver: Now Ilan wants to stop, now the door is closed.

Inspector: Now there is electricity again, isn't it? Is the throttle OK?

Driver: Yes, now Ilan.

Inspector: Good, principle, I will help you change the car, I will call Hualien to change the car.

Driver: Hualien wants to change the car, right.

Inspector: Then you should try to open this thick.

16:35:51

(Location: Yilan)

(Vehicle condition: after the reef slid through MR MR is too low MRPS, BPPS cut, power suppression. After parking, MR recovery is relieved.)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: Is there any problem now?

Driver: Ilan parking now.

Dispatcher: I know, there are no more problems now. After you come back to the reef?

Driver: Yes, there are still, the door will sometimes be cut off automatically.

Dispatcher: Will it be cut off automatically? Will it be reset when it stops?

Driver: If you don't reset, just slide and slide for a while and then all the lights are on. Stop the car. Just come back again, sometimes pull the speed up again.

Dispatcher: Hey, this way, will he go out when he stops?

Driver: Yes, it will go out, very slow.

(Car condition: Yilan parking.)

Dispatcher: Is it right when it is slow? Ok, ok, then I understand. That is, if you slide like this, he will be fine. If you are good, you will be right again.

Driver: Come again, right.

Dispatcher: Did you manually reset when you just passed the neutral range?

Driver: It is manual cutting.

Dispatcher: Is manual cutting still the same?

Driver: Still the same.

Dispatcher: Is Reef Creek still the same? Is this the same phenomenon?

Driver: Yes, it is the same situation. Sometimes it is not.

Dispatcher: Sometimes it doesn't take long?

Yilan duty stationmaster: 6432 can drive?

Dispatcher: You told him that you can drive, I will hang up the phone first.

16:40:29

(Location: Yilan - Erjie)

(Car condition: After driving in Yilan)

Inspector: Hello...

Driver: Hello, 6432

Inspector: Hello, 6432.

Inspector: 6432? Do you still have motivation in your car?

Driver: Now there is.

Inspector: Now there is, then you see how much MR you are now?

Driver: Now there are more MR7 points.

Inspector: At 7 o'clock, will he come up?

Driver: Yes, it will come very slowly.

Inspector: Very slow... Did you see if the air compressor is lit? Is there a fault? Do you know the first few cars?

(Car condition: MR>7 bar but 1,8 car air compressor forced to stop.)

Driver: The air compressor is up. 1st and 8th, 8th car

Inspector: The 8th car, I told you, it is very simple, your 8th car is right, you called the train conductor to put the third row on the right side of your cab, BOA, BOUN pulled it down and then pulled it up.

Inspector: Hey, who are you in this car besides you?

Driver: The work has been taken off in Yilan.

Inspector: Then you called the train conductor to help you pull it.

Driver: Call him to reset it.

Inspector: The top row, the third BOUN from the right.

Inspector: At the back, yes, there is no other person in your car than you, no?

Driver: No one next to

Inspector: Then you called the train conductor to come over. Is he in the 8th car or is this car or the first car?

Driver: First car, the train conductor is behind him, and now he is slow.

Inspector: The first car can tell him to do the car in the back first, first enter the cab of the first car, the electric switchboard of the electric room opens, the top row, the last BOUN is pulled down and then pulled up, you You can't do this car, wait for the captain to do it.

16:46:54

(Location: Luodong - Dongshan)

(Car condition: After the BOUN OFF bit of the 8th car is turned ON again, the forced stop signal is generated again, and 1 car does not perform the reset action.)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Dispatcher: Do you have to reset the circuit breaker of the main air pump?

Driver: Forced air compressor circuit breaker?

Dispatcher: Yes, have you reset?

Driver: The 8th car is only jumping.

Dispatcher: Jump after reset and not?

Driver: 1 car did not go back.

Dispatcher: I tell you, wait to reset, 1 car called the train conductor to reset, where is he?

(Car condition: ATP shutdown)

Driver: He should be in 1 car now.

Dispatcher: I mean, do you know where the circuit breaker is? Can you call the trainmaster to reset?

Driver: The 3rd row BOUN of the 1 car is turned off and then turned on.

Dispatcher: I told him to go find you, and you will teach him.

Driver: Ok, I received it.

Dispatcher: You 8 cars are reset and fall, are you?

Driver: Now it becomes ATP.

Dispatcher: Will ATP be closed?

Driver: ATP is now locked up at speed.

Dispatcher: No, will ATP be good if he is locked up?

Driver: At present, the speed of the lock is there. Observe and see.

Dispatcher: Well, then I call the train conductor to your side, you teach him to reset.

Driver: Ok, I received it.

Dispatcher: OK! OK.

16:48:52

(Location: Dongshan-Xinma)

(Car condition: After the BOUN OFF bit of the 8th car is turned ON again, the forced stop signal is generated again, and 1 car does not perform the reset action.)

Driver: Hello, 6432.

Inspector: 6432 Do you have a train captain to help you reset?

Driver: 1 car did not reset, 8 car reset or jumped.

Inspector: How?

Driver: 1 car is not reset, 8 cars are reset or jump.

Inspector: Jump off? What do you say jumps off.

Driver: That is the forced stop of the air compressor.

Inspector: Ok, you have to reset it again.

Inspector: You will call the train conductor once again.

Inspector: Have you heard it?

Inspector: Hello...