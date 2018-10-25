  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/25 13:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 0 1.000
Brooklyn 2 2 .500
Boston 2 2 .500
Philadelphia 2 3 .400 3
New York 1 4 .200 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 2 2 .500
Miami 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Charlotte 2 3 .400 ½
Washington 1 3 .250 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000
Detroit 3 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Cleveland 0 4 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 0 1.000
San Antonio 2 2 .500
Memphis 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 2 .500
Houston 1 3 .250
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000
Portland 2 1 .667
Utah 2 2 .500 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Oklahoma City 0 3 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 4 1 .800
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Sacramento 2 3 .400 2
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250
Phoenix 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132, OT

New Orleans 116, L.A. Clippers 109

Denver 126, Sacramento 112

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 111, Dallas 104

Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86

Miami 110, New York 87

Toronto 112, Minnesota 105

Chicago 112, Charlotte 110

Utah 100, Houston 89

Indiana 116, San Antonio 96

Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108

L.A. Lakers 131, Phoenix 113

Sacramento 97, Memphis 92

Golden State 144, Washington 122

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.