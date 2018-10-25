WASHINGTON (AP) — George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, will make his first appearance before congressional investigators Thursday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller charged Papadopoulos with lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries, and he was sentenced in September to two weeks in prison. He will speak behind closed doors to two GOP-led House committees that are investigating partisan bias at the Justice Department.

Since his sentencing, Papadopoulos has been eager to talk publicly. He has spent many nights on Twitter, along with his wife, venting anger with the FBI and implying that he was set up in the investigation.