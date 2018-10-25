Hondurans march in a caravan of migrants moving toward the country's border with Guatemala in a desperate attempt to flee poverty and seek new lives i
Honduran migrant Omar Orella pushes fellow migrant Nery Maldonado Tejeda in a wheelchair, as they travel with hundreds of other Honduran migrants maki
Honduran migrants bound for the U.S border climb into the bed of a truck in Zacapa, Guatemala, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Migrants bound for the U.S.-Mexico border stand in front of a closed gate as they wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gate
A Honduran migrant mother and child are shielded by Mexican Federal Police from stones thrown by unidentified people, at the border crossing in Ciudad
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Friday, Oct. 19, 201
Clothes belonging to a Honduran migrant hangs to dry on the fence of a border bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and
Central American migrants walking to the U.S. start their day departing Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Despite Mexican efforts to s
A Honduran migrant shows his blistered feet covered in talcum powder in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A Honduran migrant covers his face with sunscreen standing over a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Te
Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. sleep in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in a public plaza featuring a sta
Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan bathe using water from a fire hydrant at the main plaza in Tapachula, Mexico
A Central American migrant, who fell from the back of a moving vehicle and died, lies on a highway covered by a sheet outside of Tapachula, Mexico, on
Marvin Sanabria, a Central American migrant traveling with a caravan to the U.S., kneels in prayer after waking up in Huixtla, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan to the U.S., use a piece of plastic as covering as they sleep on a sidewalk in Huixtla, Mexico, on
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan to the U.S. make their way to Mapastepec, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. After a day of rest to
Central American migrants traveling with a caravan to the U.S. crowd onto a tractor as they make their way to Mapastepec, Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 2
It began as a group of about 160 people who agreed to leave together from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, relying on numbers to improve their safety on a trek in hopes of finding better lives in the United States.
Reports on the migrant caravan in local media quickly caught the attention of other Hondurans fed up with their country's lack of jobs and excess of crime and people began flocking to join in, swelling the group to more than 1,000 as it approached the border with Guatemala on Oct. 12.
The caravan's numbers continued to grow as the migrants walk and hitch rides through hot and humid weather. The United Nations estimated this week that it swollen to some 7,200 people, "many of whom intend to continue the march north."
Children appear to make up about 5 percent to 10 percent of the people in the caravan, which is currently in southern Mexico, about 1,000 miles from the closest U.S. border.