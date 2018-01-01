TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Sunday's (Oct. 21) deadly derailment of a Puyuma Express train that claimed the lives of 18 and injured 210 in Taiwan's Yilan County, the issuing of false statements about the driver, and under the pressure of public opinion, have led Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Director-General Lu Chieh-shen (鹿潔身) to tender his resignation today.

In the days that followed the derailment, several statements issued by the TRA and Lu during questioning by the Legislative Yuan were contradicted by passengers on the train, the Taiwan Railway Labor Union, and internal staff. Among the statements which was disproved was that the driver had allegedly disabled the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system without notifying the dispatcher.

In a 43-minute recording of Yu Chen-chung's (尤振仲) communications before the accident, the driver can be heard reporting an abnormality with the train to dispatchers starting from Fulong Station. Yu reported, "power is automatically disappearing," "the switch is automatically returning to zero,"as he drove and tried to make repairs alone in the train's control room.

Lu had offered to resign following the derailment on Sunday, however Transportation Minister Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) initially rejected his resignation in order to urgently investigate the cause and deal with the aftermath of the train derailment. At one point, Yu requested stopping the train for repairs, but was rejected.

Although dispatchers and inspectors continued to try to help clarify the situation, they were unable to solve the problem throughout the train's route. Even at the last minute before the derailment, both sides were still on the phone trying to solve the power problem.

Yu said that though power problems affected the accuracy of the speedometer, he had manual speed observation training, and he had estimated the speed to be 82 to 83 kph. However, court records show that the train had been clocked at 140 kph two minutes before the accident.

After a meeting at the Executive Yuan, Wu at a press conference today announced that he had agreed to accept Lu's resignation.