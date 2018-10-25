BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox made magic with two outs during the AL playoffs.

With a World Series on the line, seems they have plenty left.

Martinez delivered a two-out tiebreaking single, and Boston got all of its runs with two down while beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 World Series lead.

Boston has done most of its scoring with two in the books: nine of its 12 runs through two World Series games have come that way, and 36 of 68 for the postseason.

Martinez has been the electrifying force for much of that two-out October lightning. He entered Tuesday batting .667 with a 1.515 OPS with two outs in the postseason.

Despite playing on the sore right ankle he rolled in Game 1, Boston's free-agent pickup went the other way for a two-run single in the fifth, a two-out knock that snapped a 2-2 tie.

Martinez has 13 RBIs through 11 postseason games, and seven of those have come with two outs.

The Red Sox entered Wednesday batting .405 with a 1.335 OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position, getting 29 runs out of those situations. Then they went 2 for 4 in those situations Wednesday.

Nothing new for Boston. The 108-win Red Sox led the majors with 329 two-out runs during the regular season.

That relentless offense has chased some of baseball's best pitchers thanks to threats 1 through 9 in the batting order.

In Game 1, Andrew Benintendi had four hits to send away Clayton Kershaw. Eduardo Nunez then provided a pinch-hit, three-run homer late to help seal it. Of course, Nunez did it with two outs.

Ian Kinsler kicked off Wednesday's two-out trouble, driving a single down the third-base line to score Xander Bogaerts from second on a two-out offering from starter Hyun-Jin Ryu in the second.

Ryu nursed a 2-1 lead into the fifth and got two quick outs. He then gave up consecutive singles to Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts and walked Andrew Benintendi.

Ryan Madson relieved with the bases loaded. For the second night in a row, he opened by walking Steve Pearce, this time to bring in the tying run.

Martinez then poked a fastball into shallow right, bringing Betts and Benintendi around to score.

And just like that, the World Series was two down, two to go for the Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower