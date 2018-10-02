TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director of Central Weather Bureau’s Earthquake Report Center Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) has said Taiwan is likely to be hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher within the next few years.

Most major earthquakes the island experiences are due to a fault line off the east coast where the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Sea Plate converge. 7.0 magnitude earthquakes are supposed to happen in Taiwan every four or five years however none have occurred for the past ten years.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake could be felt on the east coast in the early hours of this morning and many Taiwanese citizens were startled by the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the island on Oct. 23. Both had epicenters located in the eastern seabed near the western fault line of the Philippine Sea Plate.

Director Chen points out that three major earthquakes of around a 6.0 magnitude occurred on the same day in 2015 (April 20), all originating from the same place in the eastern seabed. This is known as a multiplet earthquake. A double shock from the same location also occurred on Nov. 8 and 9 in 2004.

Multiplet earthquakes are rare in other places but certain geological characteristics of the waters surrounding Taiwan make them more frequent here.

Taiwan sits just aside a convergent plate boundary where two tectonic plates continuously push against one another. Stress is built up where the plates lock until one eventually pushes another into the subduction zone, releasing the tension and causing an earthquake.

Multiplet earthquakes are believed to happen when chunks of crust are stuck in faults, or plate boundaries have irregular shapes, meaning the tension is not fully released when a singular earthquake happens.

Chen also notes that since Central Weather Bureau began observing meteorological data in the seas to the east of Taiwan in 1900, 70% of earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.0 or above and 80% of earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or above came from the area.

The Earthquake Report Center have also found that between 1990 and 2017 there were 30 earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher, occurring on average every four or five years. Since there have been no earthquakes from the eastern seabed of this magnitude in the past 10 years, tension continues to accumulate, meaning the probability of a large-scale earthquake in the coming years is high.

Information about earthquakes in Taiwan as and when they happen can be found on Central Weather Bureau’s website.