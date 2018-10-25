HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Little by little, sickness, fear and police harassment are whittling down the migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. border, with many of the 4,000 to 5,000 migrants camped overnight under plastic sheeting in a town in southern Mexico complaining of exhaustion.

The group, many with children and even pushing toddlers in strollers, plans to depart Mapastepec at dawn Thursday with more than 1,000 miles still to go before they reach the U.S. border.

But in recent days a few hundred have accepted government offers to bus them back to their home countries.

The federal government hasn't given the migrants on the road a single meal, a bathroom or a bottle of water. All the food, old clothes, water and medicine given to them have come from private donations.