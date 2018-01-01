TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Typhoon Yutu (玉兔, Jade Rabbit) has become a super typhoon that is now tied with Super Typhoon Manghut as the largest typhoon of 2018, and while its future path is uncertain, forecasters predict it could come closest to Taiwan by Halloween while not striking it directly, depending on whether "Taiwan's shield" holds up.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), Super Typhoon Yutu at 2 a.m. this morning was 2,690 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi. Yutu is moving west-northwest at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour (kph), has a radius of 250 kilometers, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 216 kph with gusts of up to 270 kph.

CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said that Yutu is expected make a sharp turn north toward Japan's Ryukyu Islands, but path of its latter stages is still uncertain. If the Western Pacific Subtropical High (WPSH) a subtropical belt of atmospheric pressure over the Northern Pacific Ocean, is strong, it will pass to the west of Taiwan. If the WPSH is weak Yutu will turn north toward the Ryukyu Islands. The WPSH has become dubbed "Taiwan's shield" because it has steered all typhoons either north or south of the country this year.

Cheng said that based on data currently available, Yutu will come closest to Taiwan on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. He said that Yutu has already equaled Super Typhoon Manghut in size and has plenty of room to continue to grow in size and strength.

Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇), a weather analyst with WeatherRisk Explore Inc., said that the extremely warm ocean water temperatures and good atmospheric environment, including low vertical wind sheer, will let the "Jade Rabbit burst away," giving it "amazing power" as it charges west.

Wu believes that although Yutu is just below a relatively weak zone of the WPSH, the trough to the north is not pulling it and a high-pressure body in the east is not giving it an obvious northward thrust. Therefore, Yutu is continuing to move west and may even reach southeastern Taiwan within five days, according to Wu.

However, at this time as another deep westerly trough in the north is moving eastward and southward, Yutu could make make a sharp turn in the southeast of Taiwan and even follow a "hairpin crooked path," but the location and timing of the twisting are not yet certain, said Wu.

On its Facebook page, WeatherRisk Explore Inc., said that Yutu is challenging the title for "King of Typhoons" this year and is continuing to bear west. It will most likely come closest to the southeastern coast of Taiwan sometime between Oct. 28 and 29 and gradually slow down, however it is not currently expected to directly invade Taiwan, according to the weather forecasting company.

Super Typhoon Yutu hammered the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands today with its powerful winds expected to create“devastating damage," according to the National Weather Service in Guam.



CWB map of Super Typhoon Yutu's predicted path.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center map of Typhoon Yutu's projected path.



Japan Meteorological Agency map predicting Typhoon Yutu's path over the next 5 days.



Tropical Storm Risk map of tropical storm wind probabilities over next 120 hours.



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Yutu over Northern Mariana Islands.



NOAA animated GIF of Western Pacific.