TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is a popular destination for many Taiwanese in the autumn months but Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has put out a travel warning this year due to an increase in rubella (German measles) cases in the neighboring country.

According to reports, there have been 1289 new rubella cases recorded in Japan this year—13 times the amount recorded last year. Breakouts have been prominent in Tokyo and Japan’s Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

Taiwan CDC says rubella is a viral infection and is spread person to person via droplets from the nose and throat. An infected person can therefore spread the virus through sneezing or coughing.

Most people will only experience the effects of rubella in the second week post-infection. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, mild fever, fatigue, headache, and nose and eye infections. Red rashes can also appear on the face and neck before spreading across the body, receding after around three to five days. The disease is hence also known as the “three-day-rash.”

Around 25 to 50 percent of people who contract rubella do not show any obvious signs of infection, and it is often dismissed as a cold or other common illness. Some, particularly women, may develop joint pain and inflammation after infection.

It is particularly important to prevent infection during pregnancy, as the disease can lead to a number of congenital defects including deafness, heart disease, and eye abnormalities.

Taiwan CDC director Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said he assures that the center will continue to provide appropriate travel notices. The director warns pregnant women with plans to travel to Japan in the coming months to ensure they have already had appropriate vaccinations and antibodies are detectable in their blood, as women cannot receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) jab when they are pregnant.

In addition, CDC urges people to vaccinate their children once they turn one and to avoid taking younger children to areas where the virus is endemic. People with plans to travel to endemic areas can consult their physician for more advice on the MMR vaccine.