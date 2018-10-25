TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, Serge Ibaka had 15 and Norman Powell added a season-high 10. The Raptors also won five straight to start the 2015-16 season.

Toronto won its 15th straight home game against Minnesota, extending its franchise record for consecutive home victories over a single opponent.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Minnesota.

NETS 102, CAVALIERS 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points, Joe Harris added 16 and Brooklyn beat Cleveland, keeping the Cavaliers winless this season.

Trying to move on without LeBron James, the Cavaliers are 0-4 for the first time since losing their first five games in 2003-04 when James was a rookie.

Brooklyn outscored Cleveland 38-17 in the third quarter, forcing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to use four timeouts in the period. Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton had 14 points for Cleveland.

HAWKS 111, MAVERICKS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Kent Bazemore scored 32 points, including a thunderous slam with just over a minute to go, and Atlanta overcame a 26-point deficit to stun Dallas.

Trae Toung added 17 points on a tough shooting night, bouncing back in the fourth quarter to help the youthful Hawks complete their comeback in a rookie showdown with Luca Doncic of the Mavericks.

Doncic finished with 21 points, but hit only 3 of 10 shots over the final two quarters.

The Hawks made it a night to remember at newly rechristened State Farm Arena, which hosted its first game after a $192.5 million renovation that was largely completed over the last two offseasons.

HEAT 110, KNICKS 87

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Josh Richardson added 21 points and Miami rolled past New York with a 45-point third quarter.

Rodney McGruder added 19 points on only eight shot attempts, and Goran Dragic had 13 points. Miami outscored New York 76-38 in the middle two quarters. Damyean Dotson led New York with 20 points.

