|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit 133, Philadelphia 132, OT
New Orleans 116, L.A. Clippers 109
Denver 126, Sacramento 112
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 111, Dallas 104
Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86
Miami 110, New York 87
Toronto 112, Minnesota 105
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah 100, Houston 89
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.