All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 38 32 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 27 21 Boston 9 5 2 2 12 31 24 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 28 18 Carolina 9 5 3 1 11 29 26 Pittsburgh 7 4 1 2 10 26 25 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 34 30 Buffalo 9 5 4 0 10 22 25 Ottawa 8 4 3 1 9 29 29 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 22 14 Columbus 8 4 4 0 8 24 30 Philadelphia 9 4 5 0 8 31 37 N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 22 23 Florida 8 2 3 3 7 26 32 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 Detroit 9 1 6 2 4 20 39 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 9 7 2 0 14 31 20 Colorado 9 6 1 2 14 33 20 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 31 28 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 33 33 San Jose 9 5 3 1 11 31 25 Anaheim 10 5 4 1 11 25 25 Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24 Vancouver 9 5 4 0 10 27 29 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 32 27 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 18 21 Dallas 8 4 4 0 8 23 23 Edmonton 7 3 3 1 7 18 25 St. Louis 8 2 3 3 7 25 29 Arizona 8 3 5 0 6 15 18 Los Angeles 9 2 6 1 5 17 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Boston 4, Ottawa 1

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Chicago 3, Anaheim 1

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.