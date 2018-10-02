TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A reporter from Chinese state media channel CCTV who slapped an attendee of a UK Conservative Party conference last month has been charged with assault.

Journalist Kong Linlin attended the conference in London on Sept. 30th in which political freedoms in Hong Kong were discussed. After heckling a speaker for his “anti-China” rhetoric, she was asked to leave by fellow attendee and Conservative Party member Enoch Lieu. She then slapped Lieu across the face and was escorted off site.



Enoch Lieu with former UK leader David Cameron (Twitter/Enoch Lieu)

Kong became enraged during a speech from the leader of UK human rights organization Hong Kong Watch, Benedict Rogers. Rogers is the co-founder of the UK Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission and has been a vocal critic of China’s imposition on Hong Kong for a number of years. In 2017, he was denied entry to the special administrative region.

According to reports, Kong heckled Rogers continuously throughout his address, calling him “anti-China” and a “liar” for saying he is pro-China but does not support the Chinese government. She further declared speakers from Hong Kong to be “traitors” and went on to shout, “You have no right to interfere in Hong Kong!” as she was dragged away by security.

Although Kong slapping Lieu was not caught on camera, a video of the attack can be viewed at South China Morning Post.

The BBC reported that the journalist was praised for her actions at the time of the assault, with tens of thousands of comments on Weibo defending her actions. The corporation notes, however, that many commenters are likely to be part of China’s “50 cent army;” a league of state-sponsored employees paid to spread pro-China propaganda across the internet.

The Chinese embassy in Britain have attempted to spin the story, claiming Kong was obstructed and assaulted for simply asking questions and expressing her opinion. Both the embassy and CCTV have demanded UK Conservative Party event organizers offer an apology.

UK West Midlands Police have confirmed Kong has been charged and is to appear in court. The date of her trial is yet to be confirmed.