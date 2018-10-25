BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1
|Wednesday's Match
Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0
|Friday's Match
Tigre vs. Lanus
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan vs. Colon
River Plate vs. Aldosivi
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors
Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz
Talleres vs. San Martin de Tucuman
|Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central
Banfield vs. Estudiantes
Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo
Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente
|Monday's Match
Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia