  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/25 09:15
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 9 6 2 1 16 6 20
Santa Fe 9 5 3 1 11 4 18
Atletico Tucuman 8 4 4 0 14 7 16
Defensa y Justicia 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
Boca Juniors 9 4 3 2 10 7 15
Aldosivi 9 5 0 4 9 8 15
Huracan 8 4 2 2 10 6 14
Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
River Plate 8 3 4 1 12 4 13
Independiente 8 3 4 1 13 8 13
Banfield 9 3 4 2 8 8 13
Godoy Cruz 9 4 1 4 7 7 13
Colon 9 3 3 3 9 11 12
Gimnasia 9 3 2 4 6 7 11
Rosario Central 8 3 2 3 5 8 11
Talleres 9 3 1 5 9 9 10
San Lorenzo 8 2 4 2 11 12 10
Tigre 9 2 4 3 9 13 10
Newell's 9 2 2 5 8 10 8
Estudiantes 8 2 2 4 7 9 8
San Martin 8 2 2 4 10 14 8
Belgrano 9 1 5 3 4 9 8
San Martin de T. 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
Argentinos Jrs 8 1 3 4 2 5 6
Lanus 9 1 3 5 8 16 6
Patronato Parana 9 1 1 7 6 16 4
Tuesday, Oct. 23

San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0

Friday, Oct. 26

Tigre vs. Lanus 2200 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 1800 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2015 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz 2330 GMT

Talleres vs. San Martin de T. 2330 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 28

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2045 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 29

Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 30

San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT