Lance Armstrong's former team manager said he's been given a lifetime ban from cycling for his role in a doping program that helped Armstrong win the Tour de France seven times.

Johan Bruyneel had been serving a 10-year ban. In a letter posted on social media Wednesday, Bruyneel announced the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport had extended the ban for life.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 investigated and exposed a complex doping system used by Armstrong's U.S. Postal Service teams when Bruyneel was manager. Armstrong was later stripped of his Tour de France wins.

The World Anti-Doping Agency had appealed Bruyneel's 10-year ban, arguing it should be longer.

Earlier this year, Bruyneel also was ordered by a U.S. Court to pay $1.2 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit related to the doping program. Armstrong reached a $5 million settlement with the government.