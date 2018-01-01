TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video footage has surfaced of a fire that broke out at a CPC Corp. gas station in New Taipei yesterday which injured five, reported TVBS.

At 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon (Oct. 24), as staff were assisting contractors in installing a new gas pump at a CPC station on Ankang Road in Xindian District of New Taipei City, it suddenly burst into a ball of fire. According to a preliminary investigation, human error during the installation of the gas pump was believed to have been the cause of the fire.

The chief of the Zhitan Fire Department said, "When the contractor replaced the old gas pump, he accidentally triggered the fire. First, he asked the gas station personnel to shut down the fuel. Currently, all fuel connections have been shut off."

In the surveillance camera video, gas station staff and contractors can be seen working on the gas pump when it suddenly erupts in flames, causing all workers on the ground to run for cover, while those in the truck leap for their lives. As the blaze continues to burn, the workers can be seen making several attempts to quell it with fire extinguishers, but as the inferno is too massive, they eventually give up and take cover.

In a second video, posted by a netizen on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), orange flames can be seen engulfing the station, while black smoke billows above and motorists try to speed past the inferno.

Three of the men suffered burns from the fire, and two sprained their ankles when fleeing from the flames.



Aftermath of fire. (CNA image)

Surveillance camera footage of the fire:

Footage of the fire posted on Breaking News Commune: