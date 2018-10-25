SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials say Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and upgrading oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the agreement Wednesday.

The San Ramon, California-based based company agreed to spend $150 million upgrading refineries throughout the country. The settlement also calls for it to spend $10 million on environmental projects in four states with malfunctioning refineries: California, Mississippi, Utah and Hawaii.

DOJ said the $2.95 million fine will resolve several regulatory investigations, including the 2013 explosion and fire in Pascagoula, Mississippi, that killed a Chevron worker and a 2012 fire at its Richmond, California, facility that prompted 14,000 residents to be evacuated.

Chevron officials didn't immediately return phone and email inquiries.