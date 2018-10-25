INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court says FanDuel and DraftKings can use the names and statistics of college football players without consent and compensation because the material has news value.

The court in a unanimous ruling Wednesday rejected the claims of former players Akeem Daniels and Cameron Stingily of Northern Illinois and Nick Stoner of Indiana, who argued the fantasy sports providers violated their right of publicity by using their names and statistics without consent and compensation.

The opinion written by Justice Steven David said FanDuel's and DraftKings' use of the material without consent doesn't violate Indiana's right of publicity statute "because the use falls within the meaning of 'material that has newsworthy value,' an exception under the statute."

Phone messages seeking comment were left for attorneys representing the players.