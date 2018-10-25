BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/25 05:41
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Leicester vs. Southampton

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs. Norwich

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Southampton vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

Watford vs. Huddersfield

Liverpool vs. Cardiff

Fulham vs. Bournemouth

Leicester vs. West Ham

Sunday's Matches

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Man United vs. Everton

Monday's Match

Tottenham vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1

Birmingham 2, Reading 1

Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1

Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0

Swansea 3, Blackburn 1

QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Millwall 2, Wigan 1

Wednesday's Matches

Leeds 2, Ipswich 0

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Preston 4, Brentford 3

West Brom 1, Derby 4

Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Friday's Match

QPR vs. Aston Villa

Saturday's Matches

Middlesbrough vs. Derby

West Brom vs. Blackburn

Preston vs. Rotherham

Bolton vs. Hull

Swansea vs. Reading

Bristol City vs. Stoke

Sheffield United vs. Wigan

Norwich vs. Brentford

Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall vs. Ipswich

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1

Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0

Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1

Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2

Bradford 2, Coventry 4

Southend 3, Walsall 0

Saturday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon vs. Luton Town

Walsall vs. Wycombe

Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth

Rochdale vs. Charlton

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth

Sunderland vs. Southend

Gillingham vs. Bradford

Coventry vs. Doncaster

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Bury 1, Newport County 1

Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0

Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2

Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1

Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2

Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1

Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0

Yeovil 1, Crewe 1

Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1

Macclesfield Town 0, Northampton 5

Forest Green Rovers 3, Tranmere Rovers 1

Saturday's Matches

Notts County vs. Swindon

Cambridge United vs. Macclesfield Town

Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale vs. Bury

Tranmere Rovers vs. Crawley Town

Colchester vs. Lincoln City

Mansfield Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Carlisle vs. Yeovil

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town

Northampton vs. Oldham

Newport County vs. Morecambe

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage

Tuesday's Match

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town