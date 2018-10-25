BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Leeds 2, Ipswich 0
Leeds: Kemar Roofe (22), Liam Cooper (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Bristol City: Famara Diedhiou (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Preston 4, Brentford 3
Preston: Alan Browne (5), Callum Robinson (12, 69), Tom Barkhuizen (23).
Brentford: Sergi Canos (29), Ollie Watkins (56), Neal Maupay (85).
Halftime: 3-1.
|West Brom 1, Derby 4
West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (83).
Derby: Jack Marriott (10), Tom Lawrence (15), Harry Wilson (51), Scott Malone (71).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3
Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (14), Lewis Grabban (64, 83, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.