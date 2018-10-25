BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Leeds 2, Ipswich 0

Leeds: Kemar Roofe (22), Liam Cooper (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Bristol City: Famara Diedhiou (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 4, Brentford 3

Preston: Alan Browne (5), Callum Robinson (12, 69), Tom Barkhuizen (23).

Brentford: Sergi Canos (29), Ollie Watkins (56), Neal Maupay (85).

Halftime: 3-1.

West Brom 1, Derby 4

West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (83).

Derby: Jack Marriott (10), Tom Lawrence (15), Harry Wilson (51), Scott Malone (71).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (14), Lewis Grabban (64, 83, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.