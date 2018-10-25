|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|26
|3
|23
|Liverpool
|9
|7
|2
|0
|16
|3
|23
|Chelsea
|9
|6
|3
|0
|20
|7
|21
|Arsenal
|9
|7
|0
|2
|22
|11
|21
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|0
|2
|16
|7
|21
|Bournemouth
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|12
|17
|Watford
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|12
|16
|Everton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|12
|15
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|8
|15
|Man United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|16
|14
|Leicester
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|15
|12
|Brighton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|13
|11
|Burnley
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|17
|8
|West Ham
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|14
|7
|Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|11
|7
|Southampton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|Cardiff
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|19
|5
|Fulham
|9
|1
|2
|6
|11
|25
|5
|Huddersfield
|9
|0
|3
|6
|4
|18
|3
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|2
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Southampton vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 28
Burnley vs. Chelsea 1330 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT
Man United vs. Everton 1600 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 29
Tottenham vs. Man City 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|14
|7
|5
|2
|25
|11
|26
|Middlesbrough
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|7
|26
|Sheffield United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|23
|16
|26
|West Brom
|14
|7
|3
|4
|32
|22
|24
|Derby
|14
|7
|3
|4
|21
|15
|24
|Norwich
|14
|7
|3
|4
|19
|17
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|5
|7
|2
|21
|15
|22
|Bristol City
|14
|6
|4
|4
|18
|14
|22
|Blackburn
|14
|5
|6
|3
|17
|19
|21
|Swansea
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|11
|20
|Birmingham
|14
|4
|8
|2
|16
|13
|20
|Wigan
|14
|6
|2
|6
|16
|18
|20
|QPR
|14
|6
|2
|6
|14
|19
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|5
|4
|5
|20
|23
|19
|Brentford
|14
|4
|6
|4
|23
|19
|18
|Aston Villa
|14
|4
|6
|4
|22
|22
|18
|Stoke
|14
|4
|5
|5
|18
|20
|17
|Bolton
|14
|4
|4
|6
|11
|19
|16
|Preston
|14
|3
|4
|7
|23
|28
|13
|Millwall
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|23
|13
|Rotherham
|14
|3
|4
|7
|10
|20
|13
|Reading
|14
|3
|3
|8
|19
|23
|12
|Hull
|14
|2
|3
|9
|11
|21
|9
|Ipswich
|14
|1
|6
|7
|11
|22
|9
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1
Birmingham 2, Reading 1
Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1
Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 3, Blackburn 1
QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Millwall 2, Wigan 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Leeds 2, Ipswich 0
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Preston 4, Brentford 3
West Brom 1, Derby 4
Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3
|Friday, Oct. 26
QPR vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Middlesbrough vs. Derby 1130 GMT
West Brom vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Hull 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|15
|10
|4
|1
|26
|13
|34
|Peterborough
|15
|9
|3
|3
|31
|20
|30
|Sunderland
|14
|8
|5
|1
|27
|13
|29
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|7
|5
|3
|19
|17
|26
|Barnsley
|14
|7
|4
|3
|27
|14
|25
|Luton Town
|15
|7
|4
|4
|25
|19
|25
|Doncaster
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|20
|25
|Coventry
|15
|7
|3
|5
|17
|16
|24
|Southend
|15
|7
|2
|6
|21
|18
|23
|Blackpool
|13
|5
|7
|1
|15
|9
|22
|Charlton
|14
|6
|4
|4
|22
|19
|22
|Walsall
|14
|6
|4
|4
|15
|17
|22
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|5
|5
|5
|21
|14
|20
|Wycombe
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|21
|18
|Burton Albion
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|19
|18
|Scunthorpe
|15
|4
|5
|6
|22
|30
|17
|Rochdale
|15
|4
|4
|7
|21
|31
|16
|Shrewsbury
|15
|3
|6
|6
|14
|16
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|13
|14
|Gillingham
|14
|3
|3
|8
|19
|28
|12
|Oxford United
|15
|2
|5
|8
|14
|24
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|3
|2
|10
|10
|22
|11
|Plymouth
|15
|2
|4
|9
|14
|26
|10
|Bradford
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|26
|10
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1
Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0
Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1
Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2
Bradford 2, Coventry 4
Southend 3, Walsall 0
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|15
|10
|3
|2
|30
|13
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|8
|6
|1
|19
|9
|30
|Exeter
|15
|8
|5
|2
|25
|13
|29
|Newport County
|15
|8
|4
|3
|22
|25
|28
|Colchester
|15
|7
|4
|4
|29
|16
|25
|Forest Green
|15
|5
|9
|1
|23
|14
|24
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|6
|3
|18
|15
|24
|Bury
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|23
|Crawley Town
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|20
|23
|Stevenage
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|14
|22
|Mansfield Town
|13
|4
|8
|1
|17
|9
|20
|Oldham
|14
|5
|5
|4
|18
|13
|20
|Carlisle
|15
|6
|2
|7
|16
|19
|20
|Yeovil
|14
|4
|6
|4
|21
|16
|18
|Swindon
|15
|4
|6
|5
|17
|20
|18
|Port Vale
|15
|5
|3
|7
|14
|19
|18
|Crewe
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|14
|16
|Northampton
|15
|3
|6
|6
|16
|20
|15
|Grimsby Town
|14
|4
|3
|7
|10
|18
|15
|Morecambe
|15
|4
|1
|10
|14
|27
|13
|Cambridge United
|15
|3
|3
|9
|14
|27
|12
|Notts County
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17
|32
|12
|Cheltenham
|14
|2
|4
|8
|10
|21
|10
|Macclesfield
|15
|1
|4
|10
|13
|30
|7
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Bury 1, Newport County 1
Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0
Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2
Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1
Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2
Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1
Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0
Yeovil 1, Crewe 1
Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1
Macclesfield 0, Northampton 5
Forest Green 3, Tranmere 1
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Notts County vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT