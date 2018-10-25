MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are offering at $25,000 reward for information that leads to the location of a Wisconsin girl who went missing after her parents were gunned down in the family's home.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs has been missing since Oct. 15. Deputies that morning discovered someone had kicked in the door of her family's home near Barron and shot her parents to death. Jayme was nowhere to be found and investigators believe she was abducted.

Justin Tolomeo, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Milwaukee office, announced the award during a news conference Wednesday.

Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, also spoke, telling Jayme that her family needs her to "fill that hole" in their hearts and will never stop looking for her.