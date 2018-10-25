KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Facing scrutiny over links to Saudi Arabia, FIFA says new competitions that will bring in $25 billion will not be funded directly by any nation, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

FIFA Council members received the funding commitment in briefing notes sent ahead of a meeting Friday in Kigali, where President Gianni Infantino will seek their support for new tournaments. The documents were shared with the AP on condition of anonymity because they were meant to be kept private.

Seven months after Infantino offered limited details of the financial proposition, FIFA council members have been told of principles that will be "fully adhered to in any potential future agreement" with investors in the Club World Cup and worldwide Nations League.

Infantino's meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the last year raised questions about the kingdom's involvement in the overhaul of international soccer competitions for national teams and clubs.