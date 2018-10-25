  1. Home
Di Maria's goal saves PSG's blushes in 2-2 draw with Napoli

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/25 05:05
PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria rescued Paris Saint-Germain with a superb injury-time equalizer to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Argentina winger curled the ball past goalkeeper David Ospina into the top left corner to spare PSG a second loss in Group C.

Despite the 93rd-minute equalizer, PSG star Neymar seemed frustrated with the result. The Brazil forward marched straight off without shaking anybody's hands and kicked a plastic object.

Forward Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead in the 29th minute with a cool finish and PSG equalized in the 61st when Napoli defender Mario Rui scored an own goal.

Belgium forward Dries Mertens poked home from close range in the 77th after a sloppy mistake from center half Marquinhos, who failed to deal with a looping ball into the penalty area.

PSG has won its first 10 league games while averaging nearly four goals per game . But it has struggled in both of its big European matches, opening with a 3-2 loss at Liverpool.

Liverpool easily beat Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the night's other match and leads the group with six points. Napoli has five points and PSG is third with four points.

After failing to get past the Round of 16 in the past two seasons, another early elimination could be looming unless PSG improves.

For Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, it was an enjoyable moment against his former club.

