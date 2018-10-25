WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says none of the 15 U.S. diplomats it pulled from China this year has the same set of injuries as personnel evacuated earlier from Cuba.

The department says 14 of the 15 employees brought to the U.S. for medical testing did not present the "constellation" of symptoms suffered by more than two dozen diplomats in Cuba, which the department blames on mysterious attacks. Results for the 15th diplomat were inconclusive.

Beginning in 2017, 26 Havana-based diplomats have been diagnosed with ailments, including brain damage, that the U.S. has attributed to as-yet-unexplained attacks.

The diagnosis of an initial patient from China found to have Cuba-like injuries stands. But the new findings may ease fears that whatever affected the diplomats in Havana has spread.