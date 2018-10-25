BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafinha filled in for the injured Lionel Messi by scoring the opening goal to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chosen by coach Ernesto Valverde to take Messi's place in the starting lineup, an inspired Rafinha recovered the ball to start an attack that he finished off by scoring from a pass by Luis Suarez in the 32nd minute.

Jordi Alba made sure of the win with a second goal with seven minutes remaining.

Messi cheered the goals from the stands at Camp Nou, his right arm in a sling after fracturing it in a win over Sevilla on the weekend.

Barcelona took the lead of Group B with nine points after its third win in as many matches. Inter was left with six points following its first loss.

