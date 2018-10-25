  1. Home
  2. World

Barca outclasses Inter in 2-0 win without injured Messi

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/25 05:00
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelona and

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelona and

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez reacts during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan, at the Nou Camp in Barcelona

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez reacts during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan, at the Nou Camp in Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelo

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between Barcelo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafinha filled in for the injured Lionel Messi by scoring the opening goal to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chosen by coach Ernesto Valverde to take Messi's place in the starting lineup, an inspired Rafinha recovered the ball to start an attack that he finished off by scoring from a pass by Luis Suarez in the 32nd minute.

Jordi Alba made sure of the win with a second goal with seven minutes remaining.

Messi cheered the goals from the stands at Camp Nou, his right arm in a sling after fracturing it in a win over Sevilla on the weekend.

Barcelona took the lead of Group B with nine points after its third win in as many matches. Inter was left with six points following its first loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports