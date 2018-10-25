New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|124.05
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|121.10
|124.35
|120.00
|120.25
|Down
|.85
|Jan
|124.05
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|124.95
|128.00
|123.80
|124.05
|Down
|.80
|May
|127.55
|130.50
|126.35
|126.65
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|129.75
|132.80
|128.70
|129.00
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|132.05
|135.10
|131.10
|131.30
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|135.45
|138.25
|134.50
|134.55
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|138.50
|141.35
|137.75
|137.80
|Down
|.75
|May
|142.65
|143.25
|139.75
|139.75
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|144.30
|144.90
|141.45
|141.45
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|145.85
|146.45
|143.05
|143.05
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|148.30
|148.95
|145.50
|145.50
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|151.30
|151.30
|148.00
|148.00
|Down
|.75
|May
|149.70
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|151.45
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|153.25
|Down
|.85