BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 124.05 Down .80
Dec 121.10 124.35 120.00 120.25 Down .85
Jan 124.05 Down .80
Mar 124.95 128.00 123.80 124.05 Down .80
May 127.55 130.50 126.35 126.65 Down .75
Jul 129.75 132.80 128.70 129.00 Down .75
Sep 132.05 135.10 131.10 131.30 Down .70
Dec 135.45 138.25 134.50 134.55 Down .75
Mar 138.50 141.35 137.75 137.80 Down .75
May 142.65 143.25 139.75 139.75 Down .75
Jul 144.30 144.90 141.45 141.45 Down .75
Sep 145.85 146.45 143.05 143.05 Down .70
Dec 148.30 148.95 145.50 145.50 Down .70
Mar 151.30 151.30 148.00 148.00 Down .75
May 149.70 Down .80
Jul 151.45 Down .85
Sep 153.25 Down .85