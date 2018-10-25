BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2155 Down 53 Dec 2190 2228 2133 2137 Down 50 Jan 2155 Down 53 Mar 2212 2240 2152 2155 Down 53 May 2222 2247 2162 2164 Down 55 Jul 2231 2255 2173 2175 Down 55 Sep 2242 2266 2185 2187 Down 53 Dec 2249 2278 2198 2200 Down 50 Mar 2258 2284 2207 2207 Down 48 May 2258 2288 2210 2210 Down 48 Jul 2271 2294 2218 2218 Down 50 Sep 2284 2298 2230 2230 Down 51