BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2155
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2190
|2228
|2133
|2137
|Down
|50
|Jan
|2155
|Down
|53
|Mar
|2212
|2240
|2152
|2155
|Down
|53
|May
|2222
|2247
|2162
|2164
|Down
|55
|Jul
|2231
|2255
|2173
|2175
|Down
|55
|Sep
|2242
|2266
|2185
|2187
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2249
|2278
|2198
|2200
|Down
|50
|Mar
|2258
|2284
|2207
|2207
|Down
|48
|May
|2258
|2288
|2210
|2210
|Down
|48
|Jul
|2271
|2294
|2218
|2218
|Down
|50
|Sep
|2284
|2298
|2230
|2230
|Down
|51