New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|274.95
|275.55
|274.65
|274.65
|Down .05
|Nov
|275.40
|276.05
|274.25
|274.95
|Down .05
|Dec
|276.10
|280.40
|274.85
|275.75
|Down .05
|Jan
|277.15
|279.35
|276.65
|276.70
|Down .05
|Feb
|278.15
|278.15
|277.40
|277.40
|Down .15
|Mar
|277.95
|282.35
|277.00
|277.80
|Down .15
|Apr
|278.45
|278.55
|278.45
|278.55
|Down .15
|May
|280.90
|283.00
|278.70
|279.15
|Down .20
|Jun
|279.95
|Down .25
|Jul
|282.10
|284.70
|279.90
|280.35
|Down .20
|Aug
|281.75
|281.75
|281.00
|281.00
|Down .20
|Sep
|282.10
|284.80
|280.90
|281.30
|Down .20
|Oct
|283.95
|283.95
|281.95
|281.95
|Down .20
|Nov
|284.20
|284.20
|282.20
|282.20
|Down .20
|Dec
|283.05
|285.75
|282.25
|282.25
|Down .20
|Jan
|282.80
|Down .20
|Feb
|283.05
|Down .20
|Mar
|283.15
|Down .20
|Apr
|283.65
|Down .20
|May
|283.85
|Down .20
|Jun
|284.20
|Down .20
|Jul
|284.30
|Down .20
|Aug
|284.60
|Down .20
|Sep
|284.75
|Down .20
|Dec
|285.30
|Down .20
|Mar
|285.45
|Down .20
|May
|285.50
|Down .20
|Jul
|285.55
|Down .20
|Sep
|285.60
|Down .20
|Dec
|285.65
|Down .20
|Mar
|285.70
|Down .20
|May
|285.75
|Down .20
|Jul
|285.80
|Down .20
|Sep
|285.85
|Down .20
|Dec
|285.90
|Down .20
|Mar
|285.95
|Down .20
|May
|286.00
|Down .20
|Jul
|286.05
|Down .20
|Sep
|286.10
|Down .20