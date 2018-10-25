  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/25 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 274.95 275.55 274.65 274.65 Down .05
Nov 275.40 276.05 274.25 274.95 Down .05
Dec 276.10 280.40 274.85 275.75 Down .05
Jan 277.15 279.35 276.65 276.70 Down .05
Feb 278.15 278.15 277.40 277.40 Down .15
Mar 277.95 282.35 277.00 277.80 Down .15
Apr 278.45 278.55 278.45 278.55 Down .15
May 280.90 283.00 278.70 279.15 Down .20
Jun 279.95 Down .25
Jul 282.10 284.70 279.90 280.35 Down .20
Aug 281.75 281.75 281.00 281.00 Down .20
Sep 282.10 284.80 280.90 281.30 Down .20
Oct 283.95 283.95 281.95 281.95 Down .20
Nov 284.20 284.20 282.20 282.20 Down .20
Dec 283.05 285.75 282.25 282.25 Down .20
Jan 282.80 Down .20
Feb 283.05 Down .20
Mar 283.15 Down .20
Apr 283.65 Down .20
May 283.85 Down .20
Jun 284.20 Down .20
Jul 284.30 Down .20
Aug 284.60 Down .20
Sep 284.75 Down .20
Dec 285.30 Down .20
Mar 285.45 Down .20
May 285.50 Down .20
Jul 285.55 Down .20
Sep 285.60 Down .20
Dec 285.65 Down .20
Mar 285.70 Down .20
May 285.75 Down .20
Jul 285.80 Down .20
Sep 285.85 Down .20
Dec 285.90 Down .20
Mar 285.95 Down .20
May 286.00 Down .20
Jul 286.05 Down .20
Sep 286.10 Down .20