ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a $2.61 million signing bonus with 16-year-old Cuban pitching prospect Sandy Gaston, pending a physical.

The hard-throwing right-hander is considered one of the top international free agent prospects and had attracted interest from several major league teams, including the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays agreed to the deal on Tuesday and hope to finalize the agreement within a few days.

Gaston was among three Cubans who worked out for scouts from MLB teams at Marlins Park this month.

Miami agreed to a $5.25 million bonus with Victor Victor Mesa, 22, and a $1 million bonus with his 17-year-old brother, Victor Mesa Jr. Both are outfielders.

