EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Captain Luuk de Jong scored a late equalizer Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw for PSV Eindhoven against 10-man Tottenham in the Champions League.

Tottenham had recovered from giving away a first-half goal and looked headed toward a 2-1 victory until goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Hirving Lozano, who had earlier capitalized on a mistake by Toby Alderweireld to put PSV ahead.

Christian Eriksen, making his first start after a month out with an abdominal injury, was involved in the buildup for Lucas Moura's equalizer and set up Harry Kane for Spurs' second.

The shared points were the first for both teams in Group B following defeats to Inter Milan and Barcelona, who were playing each other later Wednesday.

After Kane put Spurs ahead, the visitors looked in control until referee Slavko Vincic showed Lloris a straight red.

Substitute keeper Michel Vorm did well to save the resulting free kick with his first touch of the ball, but he stood no chance in the 87th minute when De Jong turned in the equalizer from close range.