Referee Slavko Vincic of Slovenia shows a red card to Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, in yellow, after a foul on PSV's Hirving Lozano, right, during
PSV's Luuk de Jong, center, Tottenham defender Ben Davies, left, and Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld vie for the ball during a Group B Champions
Tottenham forward Harry Kane clenches his fist after his team scored their second goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eind
Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, left, hugs teammate Lucas Lucas after he scored his side's first goal during a Group B Champions League soccer mat
Tottenham forward Harry Kane argues with referee Slavko Vincic of Slovenia after he disallowed a goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match b
PSV's Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur at the Philip
Tottenham forward Mousa Dembele, right, congratulates teammate Lucas Lucas who scored his side's first goal during a Group B Champions League soccer m
PSV players celebrate with Hirving Lozano, left, who scored his side's second goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindhove
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez reacts after his goal was disallowed during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Tott
PSV's Hirving Lozano, second left, scores his side's first goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hot
Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-min gets a ball from a ball boy during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hots
Tottenham midfielder Lucas Lucas soots on goal as PSV's Donyell Malen runs alongside during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV Eindho
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Captain Luuk de Jong scored a late equalizer Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw for PSV Eindhoven against 10-man Tottenham in the Champions League.
Tottenham had recovered from giving away a first-half goal and looked headed toward a 2-1 victory until goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Hirving Lozano, who had earlier capitalized on a mistake by Toby Alderweireld to put PSV ahead.
Christian Eriksen, making his first start after a month out with an abdominal injury, was involved in the buildup for Lucas Moura's equalizer and set up Harry Kane for Spurs' second.
The shared points were the first for both teams in Group B following defeats to Inter Milan and Barcelona, who were playing each other later Wednesday.
After Kane put Spurs ahead, the visitors looked in control until referee Slavko Vincic showed Lloris a straight red.
Substitute keeper Michel Vorm did well to save the resulting free kick with his first touch of the ball, but he stood no chance in the 87th minute when De Jong turned in the equalizer from close range.