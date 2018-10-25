BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Thierry Henry failed to get a winning start to his Champions League career as a coach when Club Brugge kept his Monaco to a 1-1 draw, which reduced both teams' chances of advancing from Group A.

Henry did at least halt Monaco's run of losses at five, but the draw leaves both teams with just one point from three games. Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid both had six points already ahead of their meeting later Wednesday.

Moussa Sylla scored the opener for Monaco in the 35th minute and Wesley Moraes headed home the equalizer for Brugge four minutes later.