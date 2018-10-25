Accelerate leads the 14-horse field for the Breeders' Cup Classic, which will offer the 5-year-old a rematch against West Coast in a marquee race that's missing unbeaten Triple Crown winner Justify.

Horse racing's 13th Triple Crown champion was retired with an ankle issue in July after winning all six career starts this year. Justify was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Baffert's confirmed entries in the Classic are McKinzie and West Coast, whom Accelerate beat by 2¼ lengths last month at Santa Anita.

Monomoy Girl will seek another Grade 1 win at Louisville's Churchill Downs in the Breeders' Cup Distaff. The filly has won eight of 10 starts, including the Kentucky Oaks in May at Churchill.

A record 221 horses were announced Wednesday for the Breeders' Cup World Championships on Nov. 2 and 3. The 14-race schedule totaling a record $30 million in purses includes the inaugural Juvenile Turf Sprint on Friday.