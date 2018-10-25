Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium:

Zimbabwe Innings:

Hamilton Masakadza c Rahim b Saifuddin 14

Cephas Zhuwao c Mahmud b Hasan 20

Brendan Taylor lbw Mahmudullah 75

Sean Williams c Rahim b Saifuddin 47

Sikandar Raza c Rahim b Mortaza 49

Peter Moor c Hasan b Rahman 17

Elton Chigumbura c Islam b Saifuddin 3

Brandon Mavuta not out 9

Donald Tiripano not out 3

Extras: (5b, 3lb, 1w) 9

TOTAL: (For 7 wickets) 246.

Overs: 50.

Did not bat: Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-70, 3-147, 4-188, 5-229, 6-229, 7-234.

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-49-1, Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-35-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 10-1-45-3, Mehidy Hasan 7-0-45-1 (1w), Nazmul Islam 10-0-43-0, Mahmudullah 3-0-21-1.

Bangladesh Innings:

Liton Das c Tiripano b Raza 83

Imrul Kayes c Chigumbura b Raza 90

Fazle Mahmud st Taylor b Raza 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 40

Mohammad Mithun not out 24

Extras: (1lb, 1nb, 11w) 13

TOTAL: (For 3 wickets) 250.

Overs: 44.1.

Did not bat: Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam.

Fall of wickets: 1-148, 2-152, 3-211.

Bowling: Kyle Jarvis 9-0-31-0 (3w), Tendai Chatara 7-0-48-0 (1w), Donald Tiripano 5-0-22-0, Brandon Mavuta 7-0-56-0 (6w), Sean Williams 6-0-43-0 (1nb), Sikandar Raza 10-1-43-3 (1w), Cephas Zhuwao 0.1-0-6-0.

Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets.

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, Mausdur Rahman, Bangladesh.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.