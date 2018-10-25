RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The front-runner in Brazil's presidential race is the subject of an intense language debate.

Journalists, political observers and rivals disagree about how to describe Jair Bolsonaro's brand of politics

Bolsonaro says he wants to liberalize the economy, but does that make him a "populist"? His speeches are laden with references to violence, but does such language deserve to be described as "far-right"?

And is Bolsonaro being "fascist" when he makes derogatory comments about blacks, Indians and gays? What about when he says political opponents should be shot or waxes nostalgic about the 1964-1985 dictatorship?

The debate comes in part because Bolsonaro's policy positions are sometimes at odds with his public statements and all-around persona. His eclectic mix of policies and harsh language thrills supporters and terrifies detractors.