WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. report says efforts to suck heat-trapping gases out of the air must be ramped up to fight climate change.

The report Wednesday from the National Academy of Sciences says technology to do so has gotten better, and climate change is worsening. By mid-century, the world needs to be removing about 10 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the air each year, according to the report.

The solutions include planting trees and better soil management, but also some still-developing technology that would pull carbon out of the air.

The report says a key method would be burning more biofuel — like wood — for energy and capturing the carbon immediately.