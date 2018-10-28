Taiwan’s Top 8 Craft Beers

Taiwan does not really have much of a traditional drinking culture. Most socializing is done over food, and when alcoholic drinks are taken, favored tipples tend to be Kaoliang (高粱酒), whisky, or the state-produced Taiwan Beer.

In the past few years, this traditional activity has changed. In 2002, Taiwan joined the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the monopoly on beer production previously held by the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Monopoly Bureau was lifted as other brewers were allowed into the market for the first time.

Roll on 16 years and Taiwan is now home to a flourishing craft beer scene. All across the island, small breweries and microbreweries are springing up and producing some fascinating and delicious beers. Many of them have experimented with adding traditional Taiwanese flavors to their beers, resulting in some unique and special small-batch brews.

For example, last week saw Taihu Brewing (臺虎精釀), one of the most successful of these new breweries, launch their Jin Xiang Tea Beer(金香茶啤酒), featuring the which incorporation of a variety of oolong tea that is produced in the Alishan (阿里山) region.

Inspired by this delicious craft beer, we decided to compile a list of what we feel are the top craft beers in Taiwan. If our list has missed any of your favorites, feel free to share them with us on our Facebook or Twitter pages:

8. Jim and Dad’s – White Ale (4%)

Image Credit: Sumally.com

If you’ve ever visited the Kavalan Whisky Distillery in Yilan, you may have spotted a small hostelry across the road. That is home to the Jim and Dad’s Brewery which was set up there to take advantage of the same clear mountain water as their neighbors. Like Kavalan, they have put this to good use in creating a quirky range of craft beers that are now available all around the island. One of their best is the White Ale, a sharp and slightly acidic wheat beer, which manages to offer both strong flavors and a sense of refreshment.

7. Taiwan Ale Brewery- Waxy Rice Ale (4.5%)

Image Credit: David Spencer

Taiwan Ale Brewery has created a number of uniquely Taiwanese beers, but their Waxy Rice Ale is a particularly special one. They have created this beer without any malted barley, instead using a waxy rice grown in Yunlin and a little sweet olive from Nantou. The result is a sweet and surprisingly floral beer which is ideal for those who don’t like their beer too bitter and are looking for genuine local flavors.

6. Indie Brew – Hop Side of the Moon – Black IPA (6.5%)

Image Credit: Indie Brew

This dark ale is a far cry from the easy-to-drink lagers with which most Taiwanese drinkers are familiar. It is still refreshing, but with a gentle bitterness and a strong toasted malt flavor, bringing a certain subtle sweetness that is intended to be reminiscent of mango, passion fruit, and other tropical fruits. At 6.5%, Hop Side of the Moon is a strong IPA, but not so much that it becomes a challenge to drink.

5. Taiwan Head Brewers - “Grain Rain” Taiwan Tea Ale (6%)

Image Credit: Taiwan Head Brewers

Taiwan Head Brewers are one of the most recognizable craft brewers in Taiwan, and you will almost certainly have seen their beers behind the bars of restaurants and on supermarket shelves. They have tried to incorporate traditional Taiwanese flavors into their beers via a number of different series and brews they have crafted as testament to their creativity. By their own admission, their flagship product is their “Grain Rain” Taiwan Tea Ale. This Belgian-style Pale Ale is strong, at 6%, but delivers a powerful punch of oolong tea flavor. It is another medal winner too, having picked up a bronze at the 2016 International Beer Cup, Japan.

4. Alechemist – Koshi Light (6%)

Image Credit: Untappd

The Alechemist craft brewery was founded by chemistry students from National Taiwan University. They are committed to creating beers using local products; so much so that, if the product they need isn’t available, they will work with local farmers to grow it. They produce a great selection of beers, but the pick of the litter is their Koshi Light. At 6%, it is on the strong side for a ‘light’ beer, but it still boasts a refreshing citrus flavor and is made using wheat grown in Taichung and rice from Tainan, among other local ingredients.

3. Taiwan Ale Brewery – Sour Mango (4%)

Image Credit: Untappd

There are plenty of Taiwan Ale Brewery beers that could have made it onto this list, but their Sour Mango is something totally unique. It is not unusual for craft brewers in Taiwan to add local fruit flavors to their beers, but none do it quite like this. The addition of both mango juice and green mango creates a complex sweet and sour flavor. It has been fermented to create a sour aftertaste reminiscent of the famous Belgian Lambic beers. A beer everyone should try at least once.

2. Redpoint Brewing Co – Long Dong American Lager (4.8%)

Image Credit: Redpoint Brewing Co

This is not just one of the best premium lagers in Taiwan, but one of the best full stop. Redpoint Brewing Co. was set up by two US ex-pats with a passion for home brewing in 2014. Today, they produce a range of beers and some special seasonal varieties. However, it is their original American lager that remains their flagship brand. It is unbelievably refreshing and extremely drinkable, the perfect antidote to Taiwan’s humid summers. It has even been recognized with a Gold Medal in the Lager category at the 2017 Beer Asia Awards.

1. Sunmai – Honey Lager (5%)

Image Credit: Untappd

Sunmai is one of Taiwan’s first craft brewers. It was created in 2004 by a father and son team who planned to create beers which could sit alongside Taiwan’s rich and varied culinary offerings. These days they have a wide range of beers, but it is one of their originals, the Longan Honey Lager, which is their stand-out product. This premium lager is made with 100% Taiwan-produced Longan Honey. This adds a wonderfully rich and sweet undertone to what is otherwise a crisp and refreshing lager. Perfect for whiling away an afternoon in the sunshine.