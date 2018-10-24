WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-FADING FORCE

MANCHESTER, England — The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford revived memories of much better times at Manchester United, when England's biggest club had a slew of the world's best players and no trophy felt beyond them. So, the manner of United's 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League — and the nature of Jose Mourinho's comments after Tuesday's match — were stark reminders of just how far the team has fallen. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BBO--WORLD SERIES

BOSTON — The Fenway Funhouse proved too tricky, too cold and just too much for the beach boys. Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox came out swinging in the World Series opener, seizing every advantage in their quirky ballpark to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on a chilly, windy night. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

GLF--HSBC CHAMPIONS

SHANGHAI — Brooks Koepka is having the kind of year he only imagined in his dreams, and he's not ready for it to end. He makes his debut at No. 1 on Thursday in the HSBC Champions at Sheshan International against a top-heavy field that includes five of the six top players in the world and all the major champions from this year. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-INTER

BARCELONA, Spain — Without the injured Lionel Messi, Barcelona hosts Inter Milan in the Champions League with both teams tied on points at the top of Group B. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--PSG-NAPOLI

PARIS — Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti takes his Napoli side to face former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Napoli is one point ahead of PSG in Group C. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW-PORTO

MOSCOW — Porto can boost its chances of advancing in the Champions League for the third straight season if it wins at Lokomotiv Moscow. The Russian champions are the only team left in the Champions League which haven't scored a goal. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Griffin has career-best 50 points in Pistons' win over 76ers. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Crosby dazzles in overtime, lifts Penguins past Oilers 6-5. SENT: 830 words, photos.

