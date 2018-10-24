TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese businessmen Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) were both named on Harvard Business Review’s list of 100 best performing CEOs of 2018.

Gou was ranked 18th, and Tsai was ranked 59th.

Gou, founder and Chairman of Foxconn (鴻海), has been a mainstay on the Harvard list in recent times, and was ranked second-best CEO in Asia in 2015. It was the fourth time that Tsai, Chairman of MediaTek (聯發科技) was featured on the list.

The ranking looked at three financial factors to determine the list; change of market capitalization, country-adjusted shareholder return, and industry-adjusted shareholder return, as well as accounted for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

Gou ranked well for his finance score, while both Goy and Tsai were middle of the pack for their ESG scores.

Foxconn has recent been in a period of significant expansion, establishing a new factory in Wisconsin, U.S., as well as reportedly mulling over another in Maharashtra, India.

MediaTek carried out a number of acquisitions over the past year, and is aiming towards maximizing from new opportunities surrounding AI and 5G, reported Apple Daily.

For the second year running, CEO of fashion giant Pablo Isla took home top honors. Only one Chinese CEO, Ma Huateng (馬化騰) of Tencent was recognized, ranked 50th overall.