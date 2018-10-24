Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Some sun;31;25;SSW;15;76%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;34;28;Sunny and less humid;34;25;NW;14;46%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;26;16;A shower or t-storm;21;13;SW;24;78%;79%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;SE;9;60%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;16;10;Cloudy with a shower;14;10;WSW;19;82%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;10;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;NNE;12;72%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;SSW;8;29%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder with sunshine;9;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-2;SSE;11;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;28;22;A shower or t-storm;27;22;NE;8;81%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;10;N;27;40%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;WNW;16;63%;64%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;Turning cloudy;33;21;SW;21;43%;33%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;SE;7;77%;91%;8

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun, nice;31;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;E;12;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;8;69%;65%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and nice;23;14;W;12;61%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;21;6;Clouds breaking;15;7;NW;9;63%;25%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;P.M. rain, windy;17;3;Clouds and sun;13;6;SW;13;50%;23%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;11;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;9;WNW;25;76%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;10;A shower or two;19;10;E;7;80%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SW;8;84%;58%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, windy;12;6;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;WNW;20;74%;58%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;16;9;Clouds breaking;12;8;WSW;9;74%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;18;2;Partly sunny;13;6;W;16;38%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;13;3;A shower;15;7;WNW;14;67%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;17;13;Periods of sun;21;15;E;12;71%;22%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Rather cloudy;30;19;NW;8;32%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;10;ENE;10;57%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;NNW;16;33%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;33;17;Sunny and very warm;29;17;SSE;17;44%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;6;67%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds, nice;32;24;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;14;68%;10%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and cool;11;5;Clouds and sun, cool;11;7;SE;12;56%;22%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;8;79%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;11;6;A shower in spots;12;5;WNW;26;74%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunny and humid;31;26;NW;20;76%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Downpours, cooler;15;12;Mainly cloudy, cool;18;11;N;10;81%;8%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;28;23;Cloudy with t-storms;27;23;SE;19;91%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;17;Hazy sun;32;17;ENE;7;48%;2%;5

Denver, United States;A shower in the a.m.;17;7;Sun and some clouds;19;6;WNW;11;37%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;N;9;51%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;37;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;SSE;7;61%;45%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Cloudy;12;4;W;19;82%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;24;8;Clearing;24;8;NNE;7;30%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Mostly sunny;21;17;E;14;80%;55%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rainy spells;28;24;Humid and warmer;31;22;SSE;13;74%;61%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;High clouds;25;9;Some sun, pleasant;27;10;ENE;11;29%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sunshine;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;ENE;8;66%;69%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;6;-1;Rather cloudy;5;-1;NNW;7;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;12;80%;61%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;E;13;69%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;NE;24;64%;79%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;19;Sunshine and nice;32;19;ESE;10;48%;34%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;N;11;37%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;8;Cooler;13;8;WNW;16;60%;50%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;N;11;63%;77%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;29;SSE;13;63%;42%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;26;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;N;8;21%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;20;7;Mostly sunny;20;5;N;7;32%;11%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;34;22;NW;9;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunshine and nice;23;10;SW;8;55%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, nice;37;27;Turning cloudy;39;29;NNE;8;30%;12%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Showers around;7;3;SW;21;74%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;10;59%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;NW;8;74%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy and less humid;33;20;NW;9;54%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NNW;8;75%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;12;4;A shower or t-storm;12;4;SSE;12;77%;66%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;11;76%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Clouds, then sun;20;16;S;16;76%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;8;65%;11%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly cloudy;13;7;W;12;77%;25%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;Brilliant sunshine;28;16;SE;7;47%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;S;10;77%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NNW;5;52%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Afternoon showers;31;27;ESE;10;72%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;36;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;NE;10;52%;8%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;E;10;62%;35%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;22;8;SSW;14;50%;11%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;24;13;ESE;6;53%;64%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;ESE;13;70%;72%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Periods of sun;6;1;SSE;15;79%;58%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;SSE;15;72%;70%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Periods of sun;20;14;ESE;12;65%;36%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;7;-1;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-3;WNW;6;58%;14%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;7;4;A bit of rain;6;0;NW;14;86%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;38;21;Hazy sun;37;22;NE;12;53%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;20;14;A stray t-shower;24;15;E;13;68%;77%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;12;5;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;4;NNW;25;46%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;29;18;A shower in spots;24;13;N;18;60%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Turning cloudy;6;-1;SSW;16;67%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;23;11;Abundant sunshine;21;11;NNE;11;56%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;8;1;More sun than clouds;10;0;NE;8;63%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;-2;Cold with some sun;5;-3;WSW;19;56%;20%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun;29;24;ESE;8;72%;29%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Showers around;33;25;ENE;13;67%;65%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Low clouds and fog;17;5;NNW;8;76%;5%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;13;Sunny and warmer;26;16;SSE;22;56%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;S;8;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, nice;30;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;22;62%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;S;8;54%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;11;7;A morning shower;14;7;W;19;69%;57%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;Increasing clouds;20;11;SSE;7;64%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Periods of rain;21;13;SE;14;55%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;SW;8;67%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;29;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;14;63%;75%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;6;-2;A morning shower;2;-1;N;18;73%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;8;3;Rain tapering off;8;3;W;6;81%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;22;Spotty showers;25;21;ENE;11;85%;87%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSE;9;27%;7%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Sunshine and nice;24;14;SE;11;63%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;8;2;Partly sunny;6;-2;NNW;12;75%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;WSW;12;69%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;E;7;81%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;SE;7;72%;71%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;NNW;8;97%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;E;9;41%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;23;11;Periods of sun;23;9;WSW;9;48%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;6;76%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;27;8;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;NE;6;52%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Occasional rain;14;12;S;11;91%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;19;5;Partly sunny;20;8;SE;4;57%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;ESE;15;61%;62%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;6;77%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;13;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;W;22;48%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Some sun, a shower;30;23;NE;2;65%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;7;0;Clouds and sun;6;0;NW;8;80%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;19;15;Pleasant and warmer;22;16;N;17;59%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Mostly sunny;29;21;ESE;14;67%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with showers;8;1;Spotty showers;6;1;NNW;11;79%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Partly sunny;24;13;ENE;9;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;20;11;A passing shower;21;10;N;8;57%;100%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NE;11;26%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A t-storm or two;28;19;WSW;19;52%;95%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;24;8;Sunny and nice;22;7;E;10;28%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;21;15;Sunshine, pleasant;21;13;ENE;12;53%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Turning cloudy;8;4;WNW;8;63%;59%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NW;14;55%;30%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;23;16;More sun than clouds;25;15;SW;12;68%;6%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;9;-7;Morning flurries;-3;-10;WNW;19;60%;66%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;13;9;Rain;13;10;ENE;7;76%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;13;7;A shower in the a.m.;16;8;WNW;22;58%;57%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some brightening;29;23;High clouds and warm;33;23;NW;8;66%;30%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Afternoon rain;6;1;N;11;77%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;9;1;A little a.m. rain;11;5;WNW;22;84%;88%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;17;13;Breezy with rain;18;10;S;33;80%;92%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this afternoon;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;8;81%;60%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;16;9;A t-storm in spots;19;10;NE;5;61%;91%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather