Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;Some sun;88;77;SSW;10;76%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;93;82;Sunny and less humid;94;77;NW;9;46%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;78;60;A shower or t-storm;70;55;SW;15;78%;79%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;71;54;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;SE;6;60%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;61;51;Cloudy with a shower;58;50;WSW;12;82%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;50;39;Rain and drizzle;47;39;NNE;8;72%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;SSW;5;29%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder with sunshine;48;27;Mostly sunny;49;28;SSE;7;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;82;72;A shower or t-storm;81;72;NE;5;81%;84%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;49;N;17;40%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;54;Mostly cloudy;66;58;WNW;10;63%;64%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, nice;87;69;Turning cloudy;91;69;SW;13;43%;33%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;74;Afternoon showers;86;73;SE;4;77%;91%;8

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun, nice;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;E;7;45%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;ENE;5;69%;65%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;Sunny and nice;73;57;W;8;61%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;70;43;Clouds breaking;59;45;NW;5;63%;25%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;P.M. rain, windy;62;37;Clouds and sun;55;44;SW;8;50%;23%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;52;44;Cloudy with a shower;55;47;WNW;16;76%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;66;50;A shower or two;65;50;E;4;80%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;A t-storm in spots;80;64;SW;5;84%;58%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, windy;53;43;A shower in the a.m.;61;45;WNW;13;74%;58%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;60;49;Clouds breaking;54;46;WSW;6;74%;57%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;64;36;Partly sunny;55;43;W;10;38%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;56;38;A shower;59;45;WNW;9;67%;61%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;62;55;Periods of sun;69;59;E;7;71%;22%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Rather cloudy;87;65;NW;5;32%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;Mostly sunny;69;50;ENE;6;57%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;NNW;10;33%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;92;63;Sunny and very warm;84;63;SSE;11;44%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ESE;4;67%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds, nice;90;76;Partly sunny;90;78;ENE;9;68%;10%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and cool;51;41;Clouds and sun, cool;52;44;SE;7;56%;22%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NNE;5;79%;75%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;51;44;A shower in spots;53;42;WNW;16;74%;79%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Sunny and humid;88;78;NW;12;76%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Downpours, cooler;58;53;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;51;N;6;81%;8%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;82;73;Cloudy with t-storms;81;73;SE;12;91%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;63;Hazy sun;90;63;ENE;4;48%;2%;5

Denver, United States;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;Sun and some clouds;66;43;WNW;7;37%;20%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;N;6;51%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;98;72;An afternoon shower;92;72;SSE;5;61%;45%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;53;44;Cloudy;53;39;W;12;82%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;75;46;Clearing;74;47;NNE;4;30%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;Mostly sunny;70;63;E;9;80%;55%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rainy spells;82;75;Humid and warmer;88;72;SSE;8;74%;61%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;High clouds;77;48;Some sun, pleasant;81;51;ENE;7;29%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sunshine;85;70;An afternoon shower;85;70;ENE;5;66%;69%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;42;30;Rather cloudy;41;30;NNW;5;87%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;8;80%;61%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;83;75;Partly sunny, humid;84;73;E;8;69%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;A shower or two;88;77;NE;15;64%;79%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;85;66;Sunshine and nice;89;66;ESE;6;48%;34%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;84;57;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;N;7;37%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;66;47;Cooler;55;47;WNW;10;60%;50%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;77;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;N;7;63%;77%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;93;83;A stray thunderstorm;95;84;SSE;8;63%;42%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;78;51;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;N;5;21%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with sunshine;69;44;Mostly sunny;68;41;N;4;32%;11%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;73;Hazy sun;93;71;NW;6;53%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Sunshine and nice;74;50;SW;5;55%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, nice;99;81;Turning cloudy;102;84;NNE;5;30%;12%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;45;39;Showers around;45;38;SW;13;74%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny;89;74;NE;6;59%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;NW;5;74%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy and less humid;92;68;NW;5;54%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;90;75;A shower or t-storm;90;76;NNW;5;75%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;54;40;A shower or t-storm;54;39;SSE;7;77%;66%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SSW;7;76%;55%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;68;61;Clouds, then sun;68;61;S;10;76%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNW;5;65%;11%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;61;45;Mostly cloudy;55;45;W;7;77%;25%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;59;Brilliant sunshine;83;62;SE;5;47%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;75;A t-storm around;86;75;S;6;77%;63%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNW;3;52%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;Afternoon showers;88;80;ESE;6;72%;94%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;96;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;NE;6;52%;8%;12

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;91;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;E;6;62%;35%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;64;42;Mostly sunny;71;46;SSW;9;50%;11%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;56;A t-storm in spots;75;55;ESE;4;53%;64%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;8;70%;72%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;43;35;Periods of sun;43;33;SSE;9;79%;58%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Nice with some sun;85;78;SSE;9;72%;70%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;66;54;Periods of sun;68;57;ESE;8;65%;36%;8

Montreal, Canada;Clearing;45;30;Clouds and sun, cold;40;27;WNW;4;58%;14%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;44;39;A bit of rain;42;32;NW;8;86%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;100;70;Hazy sun;99;72;NE;7;53%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;68;57;A stray t-shower;75;59;E;8;68%;77%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;54;40;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;39;NNW;16;46%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;83;64;A shower in spots;76;55;N;11;60%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Turning cloudy;43;30;SSW;10;67%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;73;52;Abundant sunshine;70;51;NNE;7;56%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;46;33;More sun than clouds;50;32;NE;5;63%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;28;Cold with some sun;41;27;WSW;12;56%;20%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Clouds and sun;85;75;ESE;5;72%;29%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;6;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Showers around;92;76;ENE;8;67%;65%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;65;45;Low clouds and fog;62;42;NNW;5;76%;5%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;56;Sunny and warmer;80;60;SSE;14;56%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;90;76;S;5;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy, nice;87;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;14;62%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;73;An afternoon shower;90;73;S;5;54%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;52;45;A morning shower;58;45;W;12;69%;57%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;69;41;Increasing clouds;69;52;SSE;5;64%;59%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Periods of rain;70;55;SE;9;55%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;SW;5;67%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;85;77;A morning shower;86;76;SE;9;63%;75%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;43;29;A morning shower;36;31;N;11;73%;40%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;46;38;Rain tapering off;46;37;W;4;81%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;71;Spotty showers;77;70;ENE;7;85%;87%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;6;27%;7%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;Sunshine and nice;75;58;SE;7;63%;15%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;46;36;Partly sunny;43;29;NNW;7;75%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;66;54;Mostly sunny;67;55;WSW;7;69%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;E;4;81%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;74;Some sun, a shower;86;75;SE;4;72%;71%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;NNW;5;97%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;E;6;41%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;73;52;Periods of sun;74;49;WSW;6;48%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;85;73;An afternoon shower;84;72;NNE;4;76%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;80;47;Mostly sunny, warm;79;51;NE;4;52%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;52;Occasional rain;57;54;S;7;91%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;66;41;Partly sunny;68;47;SE;2;57%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;ESE;9;61%;62%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;NNE;4;77%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;55;33;Plenty of sunshine;52;36;W;14;48%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;76;Some sun, a shower;86;74;NE;1;65%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;45;32;Clouds and sun;43;31;NW;5;80%;36%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;65;59;Pleasant and warmer;72;60;N;11;59%;5%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;81;72;Mostly sunny;85;70;ESE;9;67%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with showers;46;35;Spotty showers;43;34;NNW;7;79%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Partly sunny;76;56;ENE;6;31%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, mild;68;52;A passing shower;69;49;N;5;57%;100%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;NE;7;26%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;88;73;A t-storm or two;83;66;WSW;12;52%;95%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;76;47;Sunny and nice;72;44;E;6;28%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;71;59;Sunshine, pleasant;70;55;ENE;7;53%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;46;34;Turning cloudy;46;39;WNW;5;63%;59%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;75;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;NW;9;55%;30%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;61;More sun than clouds;77;60;SW;8;68%;6%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;48;19;Morning flurries;26;14;WNW;12;60%;66%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;56;49;Rain;55;50;ENE;5;76%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;55;45;A shower in the a.m.;61;46;WNW;14;58%;57%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some brightening;85;74;High clouds and warm;91;74;NW;5;66%;30%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;42;33;Afternoon rain;43;34;N;7;77%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;47;34;A little a.m. rain;53;41;WNW;14;84%;88%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;62;55;Breezy with rain;64;50;S;21;80%;92%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this afternoon;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSW;5;81%;60%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;61;49;A t-storm in spots;65;50;NE;3;61%;91%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather