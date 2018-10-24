TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s move earlier this month to reclassify itself as a developed economy to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was a decision to signal Taiwan’s commitment to trade liberalization, and will pave the way for Taiwan’s membership to the CPTPP trade agreement, said Minster of Economic Affairs, Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) reported CNA.

On Oct. 15, Taiwan’s top trade negotiator and Minister Without Portfolio, John Deng (鄧振中) announced that Taiwan had changed its WTO status from “developing” to “developed”, after the switch was alluded to during the previous week.

Under WTO rules, members voluntarily chose if they are to be characterized as “developing” or “developed,” and this label brings with it different responsibilities in regards to application of tariffs, and other things.

The Economics Committee of the Legislative Yuan held a meeting on Oct. 24 where relevant ministries explained the WTO recharacterization, and why Taiwan should not benefit from preferential treatment given to developing economies under WTO rules.

Shen suggested that Taiwan has developed significantly since joining the intergovernmental organization in 2002, and the recharacterization in practice will have limited effects on Taiwan’s economic relations. Shen went on to emphasize that the government will continue to fight for the rights of Taiwanese agriculture workers.

Shen explained that the main reason for the change was to signal to the world Taiwan’s support in promoting trade liberalization, and its desire to join CPTPP. He added that the move was widely expected by the business community.

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Wang Mei-hua (王美花) echoed Shen’s comments earlier this month, by giving the same two reasons for the WTO decision, reported CNA.

Taiwan has long-held a goal of joining the CPTPP during the second round of ascension, as reiterated by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last month. The CPTPP is expected to enter into force some time next year, once the agreement is slowly ratified by member states.