Rising scruples in European countries over Saudi arms sales

By  Associated Press
2018/10/24 19:45
BERLIN (AP) — The killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi has prompted soul-searching in European countries about their sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, long one of the biggest buyers of sophisticated Western weaponry.

While the United States ranks first among Saudi's arms suppliers, Europe, too, has been selling billions of dollars' worth of weapons to the kingdom for decades.

On Wednesday, Spain's prime minister said his government would fulfill past arms sales contracts with Saudi Arabia despite his "dismay" over the "terrible murder" of Khashoggi.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Saudi arms experts "can't take place in the situation we're currently in," citing Khashoggi's death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Her economy minister, Peter Altmaier, called Monday for a common European Union position on arms sales to Saudi Arabia.