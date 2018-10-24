TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A carnival featuring parades, marketplace, and cultural performances will take place this Saturday (Oct. 26) in Taipei’s Gundu (關渡) area, celebrating the unique artistic vibes of the local community.

Themed “My River, My Home,” this year the event centers around the intertwined relationship between Tamsui River and the development of Guandu, seeking to raise environmental awareness while providing a platform to strengthen the emotional bond among locals, said the organizer Taipei National University of the Arts.

Launched in 2015, the event has been expanded to incorporate the participation of 50 groups from local boroughs, corporations, and private organizations. The festival helps market Taipei through activities introducing the riverbank culture of Guandu, at the same time showcasing the hospitality of locals to those traveling to the city, noted Commissioner Chen Su-yu (陳思宇) of Department of Information and Tourism.

Much of the excitement will take place on water, with hand-crafted canoes setting sail from Keelung River to Tamsui River. A parade spotlighting creative motifs that surround the ocean, mermaids, and waterfowls will also inject thrill into the carnival.

An outdoor fair opening at 10 a.m. features stalls where cultural merchandise and handicrafts are available for visitors to explore. Individuals are also invited to take part in the Guandu Passport stamp rally and earn a special souvenir.

What’s more, Taipei Cruise is offering a limited-time discount for those taking a ferry ride to tour the Guandu area. The Circus P.S., which wowed the audience at Festival d’Avignon this year, will bring acrobatic stunts along with the many performances presented by the Taipei National University of the Arts.

More information about the event can be found at the official website.

Activities from past events (Photos courtesy of the event website)