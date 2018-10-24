TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Traffic control will be in effect on Taipingshan on every Saturday and Sunday from now until Nov. 11 as nature enthusiasts flock to the mountains to watch the Taiwan beech trees whose leaves have turned yellowish gold, according to a recent press release on the website of Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area Administration.

Taipingshan is located in Datong Township, Yilan County.

In order to avoid car jam on the mountains, the weekend traffic control is enforced on the Cueifong Scenic Road (翠峰景觀道路), also called Pingyuan Forest Road (平元林道), which is the last 16.5 km stretch of the main mountain road leading up to Cueifong Lake and Cueifong Villa.

Traffic control will be activated after 200 vehicles have entered the Cueifong Scenic Road, according to the national forest area administration. During the control period, no vehicles except for 9-seat minibuses and official vehicles will be allowed to enter the Cueifong Scenic Road.

The beech trees congregate in an area of 900 hectares along the last section of Taiwan Beech Trail in the national forest recreation area. The entrance to the 3.8 km trail is located close to Cueifong Villa. The leaves of the beech trees begin to turn yellowish gold from mid-October, signaling the start of the best season for admiring the trees that lasts only one month.