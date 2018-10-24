BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. says it will not send a high-ranking official to attend a major investment fair in China next month, in a move underscoring worsening trade frictions between the world's two largest economies.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson, speaking on routine condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that "China needs to make the necessary reforms to end its unfair practices that are harming the world economy."

State media reports say the first-ever China International Import Expo scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in the financial hub of Shanghai has attracted more than 2,800 companies from 130 nations.

It comes as the U.S. has raised tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods with the possibility of more such measures to come. Beijing responded with its own tariff hikes on $110 billion of American imports.